Garden City man arrested after Wednesday afternoon chase

A 31-year-old Garden City man was arrested following a reported armed robbery Wednesday at a home on Leonard Loop.
At about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Horry County Police officers were dispatched to a call of an armed robbery at a residence on Leonard Loop, in the unincorporated area of Myrtle Beach. The caller reported that a man came into his house and stole his car at gunpoint, according to a police report.
As the call was dispatched, another officer spotted the stolen car on S.C. 544 and attempted to stop it. The driver of the stolen car led officers on a chase into the Deerfield subdivision which ended in a crash, according to police. Police say the man who stole the car was Timothy Aland, and ran away from it and broke into a home on Glenns Bay Road to hide from the chasing officers.
Police said the man was found and apprehended inside that home. Aland was booked and is currently detained at the Horry County Detention Center.
Aland is charged with burglary in the first degree, kidnapping, assault and battery in the first degree, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carry of a pistol, unlawful possession of a firearm (by prohibited person) and burglary, second degree.
Comments