She said she would find a ride home. That was the last they heard of her.

Crystal Gail Soles called her father on the morning of Jan. 24, 2005 to ask him for a ride. He was sick so she told him she would find another ride home, according to Soles’ mother.
Gail Soles says that’s the last time they ever heard from their daughter.
Crystal Soles, a blonde-haired, blue-eyed mother of a young boy, was 28 years old when she was last seen around 8:30 a.m. at Shaw’s Corner Store near Jones Avenue and Main Street in Andrews.
“We never heard from her again,” Gail Soles said on Thursday. “It’s been 12 years.”
Gail Soles will be holding a vigil at 2 p.m. at Blount Furniture Company Store, 501 W. Main St., Andrews on Saturday to honor Crystal Soles’ memory and refresh the spotlight on her daughter’s case. The family will be hanging up a new banner at the event.
The public is invited to attend.
“It is very important to let people know that my daughter is still missing and that her mom’s never, ever quit,” Gail Soles said. “Crystal was my only daughter.”
Her daughter’s case sparked several searches and involved multiple agencies working together.
“The case is still active,” said Andrews Police Chief Melvyn Garrett. “We are hopeful that we’ll get information that gives us some insight into what happened that day.”
Gail Soles still waits for answers 12 years later.
“If somebody knows something, I wish they would come forward,” she said. “Sometimes the smallest little detail might be the right answer.”
Garrett says his department has hit a lull in the investigation, “but we welcome and look for any information that anyone can provide us. It doesn’t matter, even if it’s a rumor or something that you heard, it’s worth looking into,” he said.
Any one with information is asked to call the Andrews Police Department at 843-264-5223.
Vigil set for Saturday
