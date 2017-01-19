She said she would find a ride home. That was the last they heard of her.

2:04 Georgetown's Front Street still empty after fire Pause

0:57 Atlantic Beach roars to life as Bikefest begins

2:34 Generation gap spreads from Atlantic Beach to Myrtle Beach at Bikefest

0:49 SUV Crashes into Power Pole

0:16 Tow truck loads demolished vehicle after deadly crash

1:11 Meet the stars of the Greatest Show on Earth

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

3:07 Haley at confirmation hearing: I don't know everything about the U.N.

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach