Family to hold vigil to mark one-year anniversary of Aynor man’s disappearance

Family and friends of a missing Aynor man will gather Saturday for a candlelight vigil to mark the one-year anniversary of his disappearance.
Randy Davis was 26 years old on Jan. 21, 2016 when his father dropped him off at a friend’s home on Marshland Road where he was last seen. Natalie Smith, who was there when Randy Davis was dropped off, has said Randy ran from the home in a panic after seeing headlights flash in the window and shouting someone was looking for him.
“We’re still hoping for the best, but we’re kinda prepared for the worst,” said his younger sister, Kristie Davis, who is organizing this Saturday’s vigil for her brother. Horry County police said shortly after Randy Davis vanished that he disappeared “under suspicious circumstances.”
Kristie Davis said there’s been no trace of Randy over the past year. The family has stressed in the past that Randy always kept in close contact with them, and it’s very unlike him not to stay in touch.
For Kristie Davis, who was very close with her brother, this past year without him and without answers has been an emotional strain.
“It gets harder and harder everyday,” she said, especially for her mother and father.
“They’re thinking they lost one of their children, so it’s not getting any easier, especially over the holidays and his birthday that was this past November,” said Kristie Davis.
She said her mother, Loretta Davis, would usually take Randy, who is a father of two small children, shopping at the mall for Christmas and let him pick out whatever he wanted for him and his kids, but this Christmas was painful and difficult without him.
“She dreaded going to mall just because that was his favorite place,” said Kristie Davis about her mother.
A wooded area is close by the home Davis fled from that night, and the family, Horry County police, and members of the CUE Center for Missing Persons have conducted multiple searchers for him, but to no avail.
Kristie Davis said all the tips that have come in have just led to deadends, and she claims some have purposely caused misdirection.
“Nobody wants to say anything. Somebody knows something, but their not opening up yet,” she said.
Kristie Davis said the family and CUE continue to search for Davis and they’re staying vigilant, hoping that each day may bring a clue or the answers behind his disappearance.
“We’re trying to stay by the phones and hopefully it rings, and one day it’s gonna be Randy,” she said.
Kristie Davis said, while the fruitless searches for her brother are frustrating, they’ve also given her a glimmer of hopefulness too.
“Everywhere that’s been searched, we haven’t found anything, so it’s given me a little bit of hope,” she said. “He’s not at these places so maybe he is around somewhere.”
Kristie Davis said the community is invited, as well as Randy Davis’ friends, to gather with her and other family Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Aynor Town Park to just show support to one another as they struggle to go on without Randy. The vigil for missing Andrews woman Crystal Soles, who has been missing about 11 years, will also be on Saturday, and Kristie Davis said some of the same searchers for Soles have also helped look for Kristie Davis.
Kriste Davis said they will likely have a balloon release in Randy’s honor as they’ve had at previous events. The last time they let loose about 15 balloons, all with short messages about Randy and a phone number tugged inside, one of the balloons traveled all the way to the beach and landed on a cactus, but still didn’t pop, Kristie said.
A woman who found it and the message inside, called her mother and began asking questions about Randy.
“Mom burst into tears, and said ‘Well, maybe there’s hope,’” Kristie Davis said.
She said this time she’s hopeful that maybe the balloons could yield some answers.
“Maybe they’ll land somewhere that we actually need to be,” she said.
Randy Davis is a white man in his mid twenties, about 6 ft. tall, weighing about 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Horry County tip line at 843-915-8477 or CUE Center for Missing Persons at 910-232-1687.
If you go...
Candlelight for Randy Davis
5 - 7 p.m. Saturday at Aynor Town Park
Comments