Things to know in Myrtle Beach: Week of Jan. 23

Taste of the Marshwalk planned for next weekend
Fourth annual “Taste of the MarshWalk” – with music by such artists as N’Tranze, Miracle Max & The Pet Monsters, and Time Traveler – 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at these eight eateries on U.S. 17 Business: Bovine’s, Wahoo’s Fish House, Drunken Jacks, Captain Dave’s Dockside, Creek Ratz, Dead Dog Saloon, The Claw House, and The Wicked Tuna. Free admission. Buy samples for $3-$5 each. 843-497-3450 or www.marshwalk.com.
‘Souper Bowl to benefit Georgetown Habitat
19th annual “Souper Bowl” – benefiting Habitat for Humanity of Georgetown County – with samples from more than 40 restaurants and handcrafted bowl to bring home, 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church, 1633 Waverly Road, Pawleys Island. $30 advance or $35 at door. 843-546-5685, Ext. 6, or www.habitatgeorgetown.com/events.html.
Whiskey & Jazz kicks off museum’s 20th anniversary
“Whiskey & Jazz,” benefiting Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum of Myrtle Beach and kicking off its 20th anniversary – 7-10 p.m. Saturday at a 1920s-era residence in Pine Lakes section of Myrtle Beach, with jazz music by singer Ann Caldwell. $150. 843-238-2510 or myrtlebeachartmuseum.org.
Music, epic movies take stage at Coastal Carolina University
Coastal Carolina University, on its main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 or S.C. 544 in Conway, has various special events to start the new week:
▪ “Legends of Broadway with Ron Raines and Donald Pippin” revue, 4 p.m. Sunday in Edwards Recital Hall. $17.
▪ “Putting It Together: The Songs of Stephen Sondheim,” 7:30 p.m. Monday in Edwards Recital Hall, with voice students taught by Jeffrey Jones. $7.
Herren to give talk on drug abuse, addiction Thursday
“Unguarded: A Conversation with Chris Herren” will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday at Myrtle Beach High School, 3302 Robert M. Grissom Parkway.
The city of Myrtle Beach sponsored the presentation as part of its ongoing efforts to combat drug abuse and addiction. Former NBA star Chris Herren tells his story of victory, defeat and recovery. Admission is free.
