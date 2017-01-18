Man arrested along Glenns Bay Rd. in alleged stolen-vehicle manhunt

Horry County Police, with weapons drawn, are at an apartment off Glenns Bay Road in Surfside Beach on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. Scanner traffic repeated a suspect in a stolen-vehicle manhunt was upstairs in one of the units near 1400 Glenns Bay. Moments later a man wearing swim trunks and bare feet was in hand cuffs and put in the the rear of a police vehicle.
A man crawls in the upstairs window of an apartment off Glenns Bay Road in Surfside Beach on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. Moments earlier a man wearing swim trunks and bare feet was in hand cuffs and put in the the rear of an Horry County Police vehicle. Scanner traffic repeated a suspect in a stolen-vehicle manhunt was upstairs in one of the units near 1400 Glenns Bay.
A man talks to an Horry County Police officer in front of an apartment off Glenns Bay Road in Surfside Beach on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. Moments earlier a man wearing swim trunks and bare feet was in hand cuffs and put in the the rear of an Horry County Police vehicle. Scanner traffic repeated a suspect in a stolen-vehicle manhunt was upstairs in one of the units near 1400 Glenns Bay. The officers is holding clothing and a pair of red shoes.
