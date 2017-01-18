Downtown Georgetown up for $500K award

It’s not every day that Michele Overton gets a phone call offering her a potential $500,000 worth of goods and services for her hometown downtown.
But that’s what happened in early November, less than three weeks after Hurricane Matthew came ashore at McClellanville, adding another blow to an area still reeling from devastating floods of a year ago and a 2013 fire that demolished the 700 block of Front Street, right at the heart of the small town’s business district.
“I thought it might have been a joke,” said Overton, the president of the Georgetown Business Association. “But I checked, and it was no joke.”
A couple of days later, she got a call that informed her Georgetown was one of eight semifinalists for the Small Business Revolution’s Main Street Series award. The list of eight – Marietta, Ohio; Bristol Borough, Pennsylvania; Woodland Park, Colo.; Frostburg, Md.; Red Wing, Minn.; North Adams, Mass.; and Kingsburg, Calif. – will be pared to five on Feb. 9, and then the online voting begins to choose this year’s winner.
“If any town in America deserves this, it’s Georgetown,” said Lee Padgett, who nominated the town. “We’ve gone through a lot in the past four or five years, but our community has come together to bounce back.”
Padgett, a landscape designer who is heavily involved with the Swamp Fox Players, the community theater group in Georgetown, said he “wrote a novel” about Georgetown.” On Oct. 8, they asked me for more information, and I filled out that survey, too,” Padgett said.
Those second surveys went to about 100 nominators, said Cameron Potts, Deluxe Corp.’s vice president of public relations. Deluxe, which many people will recognize as the printer of checks, has sponsored the Small Business Revolution on Main Street program, now in its second year.
Potts said about 3,200 communities were seriously considered, based on several criteria, including size, how connected to the community the downtown area is, the diversity of the downtown and the spirit of entrepreneurship in the mom-and-pop businesses.
Once the town found out it was a semifinalist, the community got to work to welcome a film crew with a reception on Jan. 4. Banners welcomed the crew at the bridges that connect Georgetown with the Waccamaw Neck and points north and with Charleston and points south, including a flashing road sign.
Tables tents were set up to promote area restaurants and city and county officials joined with business owners at the reception. The next day, it was back to work for the film crew, business owners and downtown officials.
The crew visited downtown businesses and the owners were more than willing to share their stories and their love of Georgetown.
“It didn’t hurt that we were at Independent Seafood when a shrimp boat was coming in,” Overton said. “It helped highlight our working waterfront. Plus, we have the Harborwalk, which celebrates our location”
The crew spent Jan. 5 filming and getting a feel for the community, Overton said. Small Business Revolution will feature short videos of the finalists at the start of online voting.
