Traffic loop will return for Bikefest, but some agencies are proposing changes

The traffic loop that stranded motorists for hours in the past will be returning to this year’s Atlantic Beach Bikefest, but two outside agencies are proposing changes.
The NAACP suggested opening up both directions of travel along Ocean Boulevard during the day and using a “flush-out” pattern to keep vehicles moving during the night. But City Manager John Pedersen says the proposal would flush the traffic right into The Market Common, landlocking thousands of residents.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol suggested a 13.4-mile loop to replace the 23-mile traffic loop the city has had in place for the past two Bikefests. But a trooper mentioning the plan at a Bikefest Task Force meeting inside Myrtle Beach International Airport’s General Aviation Terminal Wednesday morning didn’t go into specifics.
Trooper Sonny Collins said that the Highway Patrol’s proposal is not set in concrete and that the plan will take a more solid shape as Bikefest nears.
Safety for all is the No. 1 priority, Pederesen said, welcoming suggestions that further that goal.
We spent a lot of time on the frontend trying to design this so that ... there was no pocket of residents that could not get to where they were going. John Pedersen, Myrtle Beach city manager
But it remains uncertain whether any changes will be made as city and state agencies gear up for another Memorial Day weekend and an event colloquially known as Black Bike Week. Officials say the event was marked by violence in 2014 when three people died and seven were injured in eight shootings on Ocean Boulevard.
In efforts to deter the violence, city leaders adopted a 23-mile traffic loop, put up barricades to separate vehicles from pedestrians, limited street access to the boulevard and brought in more police. But the changes were not viewed by everyone as needed safety measures.
“Black Bike Week is the one time of the year when the majority of the tourists in Myrtle Beach are African American. And it is also the one time of the year when the city of Myrtle Beach imposes the 23-mile traffic loop,” Anson Asaka, associate general counsel of the NAACP, told the task force.
“We’re told that it’s designed to facilitate the flow of traffic, but instead of facilitating the flow of traffic people are trapped in traffic for hours,” Asaka said.
In 2015 — the first year of the loop established in part to prevent “parking lot parties” that police say erupted when traffic wasn’t flowing — a diabetic woman called 911 and was taken to the hospital when she found herself stuck in the loop for hours without her medicine. Another resident complained her drive to work, which usually takes 15 minutes, took more than two hours when she found herself in the loop, Asaka said.
It sends the wrong message to the public. It sends the message that there’s one standard for African American visitors and another standard for every other event. Anson Asaka, associate general counsel of the NAACP
To curb some of the complaints, the city of Myrtle Beach launched a mobile application last year to help people navigate and avoid the loop.
“Part of what we’ve done is to develop an app so that anybody who’s interested in staying out of the loop could put in where they are and their destination and get directions on how to get there without being involved (in the loop),” Pedersen said. “We have made tremendous strides in letting our community know about this and making sure they’re aware of what the loop is, where it’s going to be, why it’s there and how to avoid it if they don’t want to be involved.”
Despite last year’s roll-out of the app, Asaka says the NAACP continues to receive complaints from people alleging a “double standard” with the loop and that it was born of racial discrimination.
“They believe that this plan is not designed to facilitate traffic. They believe that it is designed to discourage people from attending Black Bike Week,” Asaka said.
It’s not a race thing. This is a safety thing. And it’s safety for the participants just as much as for the residents and for our staff. John Pedersen, Myrtle Beach city manager
The city denies the allegations of discrimination and racial motivation behind the plans.
“It’s not a race thing. This is a safety thing. And it’s safety for the participants just as much as for the residents and for our staff,” Pedersen said.
The NAACP doesn’t buy the public safety reasoning for the loop.
“It doesn’t appear to be some kind of rational connection between a 23-mile traffic loop and public safety in terms of prevention of violence at the event,” Asaka said.
“It sends the wrong message to the public. It sends the message that there’s one standard for African American visitors and another standard for every other event,” Asaka said. The loop “is not in place during spring break. It’s not in place during the 4th of July weekend or any other event.”
But city officials say there’s a reason for that.
“We don’t have a history with those events in terms of significant acts of violence and we don’t have the experience in terms of significant traffic accidents or issues. It just doesn’t exist,” Pedersen said. “None of those events have the same impact on this community that this Bikefest historically has had as recently as 2014. They’re just not comparable.”
They believe that this plan is not designed to facilitate traffic. They believe that it is designed to discourage people from attending Black Bike Week. Anson Asaka, associate general counsel of the NAACP
Willie Williams, a former police chief in Virginia and North Carolina with 38 years in law enforcement, presented the NAACP’s plan at the meeting.
He suggested the city open up all lanes of travel along Ocean Boulevard from 29th Avenue North to 29th Avenue South during the day. At 6 p.m., he said, the city can switch back to its traffic pattern of using the northbound lane only for emergency vehicles and the southbound lane for all other traffic.
But Pedersen said switching back and forth, putting up barricades and taking them down each day could make for a logistical nightmare.
Instead of the 23-mile loop, Williams suggested a “flush-out” to keep vehicles moving.
The flush-out pattern would carry traffic, unhindered by red lights, from Ocean Boulevard to Farrow Parkway to the U.S. 17 Bypass. Two officers on every block would control the flow of traffic. The flush-out pattern would be in place during the loop’s normal hours from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m.
“I like having the NAACP at the table and I certainly share their desire to make this a fair event,” Pedersen said. But “their alternative proposal takes people right through The Market Common and would effectively pin all of those residents in for the entire time the loop is in effect. That is just not an acceptable solution.
“We’ve got 2,500 rooftops there, over 5,000 people that would effectively be pinned in,” he said. “We spent a lot of time on the frontend trying to design this so that, that wouldn’t happen, so that there was no pocket of residents that could not get to where they were going.”
Randy Webster, director of Horry County Emergency Management, says that the task force will forgo monthly meetings this year and instead have just one more meeting to finalize plans in April. Representatives of most agencies at the meeting said that their protocols will mirror last year’s.
About the 23-mile traffic loop
The loop routes drivers from 29th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach onto Ocean Boulevard south and around to Kings Highway, north to Harrelson Boulevard – which turns into George Bishop Parkway – west to Waccamaw Boulevard, which runs next to U.S. 501. It then leads motorists onto S.C. 31 heading north to Grissom Parkway south, then onto U.S. 17 Bypass and back to 29th Avenue North. The loop is in effect from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and sometimes Sunday over the Memorial weekend.
