Myrtle Beach area locals head to D.C. to celebrate and protest

As more than 800,000 are expected to flock to Washington, D.C., for President-Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, some residents of the Grand Strand will be among them — some to celebrate and others to protest.
“I think a lot of people from South Carolina are going to this event,” said Gerri McDaniel, the co-director of coastal regions for Trump’s campaign in the state.
McDaniel, who helped organize grassroots volunteers during the campaign, said she’s dreading crowds at the event but looking forward to seeing enthusiasm for Trump. But others from Horry County will journey to the nation’s capital as dissidents, attending the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday.
Sally P. Howard, a former Horry County Democrats chair who worked with Democrat Hillary Clinton’s campaign, is not making the trip but said she’s thrilled that the march is rallying so many after an unanticipated loss.
“I’m happy to see the outpouring. It’s been a real wake-up call for women,” she said, “especially younger women who were not around in 70s.”
‘We might get out country back’
Among Trump supporters in the already-red South Carolina, the coming weekend has spurred excitement and optimism about the direction of the country.
Rosemarie Kline was in D.C. most recently as a protestor to the Iranian nuclear accord in 2015. But on Friday, she’ll be celebrating instead of demonstrating.
“Everybody I talk to is so excited and they want to hear all about it,” Kline said.
Kline said she was most concerned about immigration and open borders, saying that the country currently lets in people without vetting them properly. With Trump, she said, “We might get our country back.”
Kline, who is attending with tickets provided by Republican Rep. Tom Rice, said she is excited to see a newly-minted landmark while she’s in the capital.
“We’ve got to go look at Trump’s new building,” she said, referring to the president-elect’s new hotel inside the Old Post Office Building.
Michelle King will be making the drive with Kline on Wednesday. She worked as a volunteer, making phone calls to other South Carolinians to talk about Trump.
She said she’s excited to see a business man take residence in the White House, and that the country needs a change.
“I just love our country and our man has won,” she said. “I’m ecstatic.”
‘A clear and present danger’
Some Horry County residents attending Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington struck an anxious tone about how a Trump presidency will affect gender equality.
Joan Furlong was chair of the Horry County Democratic Party until March, and said she mostly stayed behind the scenes as Clinton competed with Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary. Now, she wants to “stand up and be counted” in her opposition to Trump.
“The new administration is a clear and present danger and the far-right agenda will threaten decades of progressive achievement in this country,” she said. “I do not see that the new administration has a mandate at all from voters.”
Furlong lived in Washington before she moved to Horry County, and attended inaugurations for Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.
“It was just amazing,” she said. “It was such joy [at] the moment of having the first African-American president flown in.”
Carole Bellacera, another March attendee, said she spent the early part of her career working for former Republican Rep. Jack Fields, of Texas. Now, she said, “I wouldn’t go to the inauguration if someone paid me $1 million.”
Bellacera said she objects to Trump appointing family members to key roles and appointing staff with ties to Russia.
She will travel overnight on Friday to join the Women’s March on Saturday, and then leave that night, she said.
“I am a little nervous and you probably can tell it,” Bellacera said. “I never considered myself an activist, ever.”
