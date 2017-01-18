Why Trip.com tabs Myrtle Beach as a Rising Star among U.S. destinations

Myrtle Beach continues to be recognized by travel websites, appearing the latest top 10 by Trip.com.
The travel planning site ranked the Grand Strand No. 10 in its 2017 Rising Star USA Destinations. More than 10 million people used the site to research trips in 2016.
Myrtle Beach was described in a press release as a “hat trick of kitschy beach destinations reborn, Myrtle Beach completes the list. An old school boardwalk and a range of good seafood spots for dinner- and if traveling with kids or just a fan of revisiting childhood, there are plenty of opportunities to play mini golf and options like Alligator Adventure.
“Or check out the old school boardwalk and range of good seafood restaurants for dinner.”
Portsmouth, New Hampshire, a coastal town on the Maine border, topped the list. Other places recognized were: Gulf Shores; the Poconos; Washington, D.C.; Hollywood, Fla.; Oakland, Calif; Fort Collins, Colo.; Virginia Beach, Va.; and the Great Smoky Mountains.
