Local

January 17, 2017 6:55 AM

Dense fog advisory issued for Horry, Georgetown counties

From Staff Reports

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. has issued a dense fog advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Advisory areas include: inland Horry County, Georgetown County, Dillon, and Marion counties, according to the weather service.

Visibly could be as low as near 1/4 mile, and the dense fog could make driving hazardous.

The fog advisory means visibilities will be reduced to less than one quarter of a mile. Motorists are advised to slow down, use headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead, according to the weather service.

The fog should slowly lift between 9 and 10 a.m., weather authorities said.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Myrtle Beach finalist for grant to make train cars into meeting spaces

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos