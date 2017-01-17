Dense fog advisory issued for Horry, Georgetown counties

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. has issued a dense fog advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Advisory areas include: inland Horry County, Georgetown County, Dillon, and Marion counties, according to the weather service.
Visibly could be as low as near 1/4 mile, and the dense fog could make driving hazardous.
The fog advisory means visibilities will be reduced to less than one quarter of a mile. Motorists are advised to slow down, use headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead, according to the weather service.
The fog should slowly lift between 9 and 10 a.m., weather authorities said.
