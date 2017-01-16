Myrtle Beach weather forecast 1.17

Your most accurate and dependable daily and extended Myrtle Beach weather forecast from our friends at WPDE.
How to survive an active shooter

The Myrtle Beach Police Department offers tips to civilians on how to survive an active shooter. Avoid, deny and defend, officers say, reminding people that what they do when a gunman starts firing can mean life or death.

Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital prepares for blood drive

William Mauer has given blood most of his life, and now requires blood transfusions every two weeks at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet. Mauer credits donated blood with keeping him alive. January is National Blood Donor Month, and the hospital is having a blood drive from 10am-4pm on Friday.

SUV Crashes into Power Pole

Taylor Nicole Hucks crashed her SUV into a power pole during the winter storm on Saturday on Hwy. 701 near Gerald's Convenience Store. A second vehicle became tangled in the downed lines.

