14 sexual harassment complaints against police revealed in court papers

More than 14 sexual assault and harassment complaints were filed against Horry County police officers in nearly a decade, and court papers claim several more are being concealed by the law enforcement agency in pending lawsuits.
The county police department was ordered to turn over the complaints to lawyers representing four women identified only as Jane Does, as part of their lawsuits against the agency alleging that sexual crimes were committed by a former detective.
Although 14 such complaints were revealed to the lawyers through a court order, three former police officials testified during sworn depositions to the existence of three additional complaints -- two of which involve the former detective targeted in the lawsuits, the court papers said.
The two complaints against former Detective Allen Large were investigated “in-house” instead of the Office of Professional Standards, court papers said.
The three witnesses in the depositions that includes former Deputy Chief Scott Rutherford, also testified about one other complaint investigated by internal affairs that was never produced to the Jane Does’ lawyers.
Rutherford retired in May, one month after the second lawsuit was filed against the county and police department, and just weeks after Saundra Rhodes stepped down as police chief.
The four women are suing the department in separate state and federal court actions claiming that Large harassed or assaulted them, and in some cases coerced them to participate in a sub-genre of pornography called catfighting.
The first lawsuit filed by Jane Doe 1 on Dec. 22, 2015, is scheduled to go to trial on Jan. 30. However, Horry County and the police department are asking the judge to delay the trial date.
Circuit Judge Roger Henderson ordered Horry County and the police department in September to produce copies of all citizen complaints pertaining to unwanted sexual advances or sexual assaults by police officials from 2006 through 2015.
Additionally, the county was ordered to provide all internal affairs files on those complaints.
Although the complaints against the department are being revealed to lawyers in the case, the details for now are confidential under a court order.
“There was additional testimony that complaints of improper or illegal conduct by Horry County Police officers, including but not limited to ‘complaints of unwanted sexual advances and/or sexual assaults,’ are not always investigated by the Office of Professional Standards,” said the court documents filed last week.
“In fact, the plaintiff is aware of two incidents involving former Detective Allen Large pertaining to unwanted sexual advances that were investigated ‘in house’ instead of through the Office of Professional Standards,” the documents said.
James B. Moore, one of the lawyers representing the women, asked the judge to enforce the court’s original order and demanded that the additional three complaints be turned over for possible use in the trial.
Large was indicted by a Horry County grand jury in September on five counts of criminal sexual conduct. He is accused of coercing victims, whose cases he was assigned to investigate, to engage with him in sexual situations.
Large was also indicted on six counts of misconduct in office.
The indictments are the results of a 10-month investigation conducted by the S.C. Law Enforcement Division that also resulted in charges against three other former Horry County police officers in unrelated matters of misconduct of office.
Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson
