January 16, 2017 4:36 PM

MLK speaker says holiday isn’t all about celebrating

By Stephanie Pedersen

Myrtle Beach celebrated Monday’s national holiday with the 11th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Breakfast.

Approximately 550 attended the breakfast at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center where 13 honorees were presented Drum Major Awards for their public service. The MLK Freedom Rally Parade on Ocean Boulevard followed the breakfast where the Rev. Harry H. Singleton III was the guest speaker.

The winners of the Drum Major Awards were: Shannon Peterson (Teacher of the Year), Joyce Price (Good Samaritan Award), Deloris Edwards Rozier (Drum Major for Civic Activism), Atu Williams and Tammy Gore-Williams (Booker T. Washington Award), the Rev. Judith Upham (Drum Major Award for Lifetime Achievement in Civic and Faith Activism), Clark B. Parker (Professional Service Award), Charles J. Randall (Human Services Award), Anthony Jefferson (Business and Community Leader of the Year), Samuel Gore Jr. (Business Entrepreneur Award), Carl Anthony Dukes (Drum Major for Change), Sally P. Howard (Grand Strand Leadership Award) and Capt. Robert E. Carr (Judicial and Law Enforcement Service Award).

Singleton, an ordained Baptist minister who is a professor of religion and theology at Benedict College in Columbia, is the son of the late Rev. H.H. Singleton II, a former longtime president of the Conway branch of the NAACP and civil rights activist.

Harry Singleton was blunt when describing what happened to King, who died when James Earl Ray shot him on April 4, 1968.

“Let’s not romanticize this, which we tend to do on today. He got his head blown off on a Memphis motel balcony that was segregated. … So, as we celebrate Dr. King today, I do not want any of us to leave here thinking that all we need to do is celebrate his legacy.

“He took the baton from those who came before him, and he’s passed it to us.”

Singleton urged the audience to take the next steps toward racial equality.

“All of you in this room as does every American, including the president himself, has a decision to make: That decision is where will you stand, and what will you do?

“Will you stand with the forces that perpetuate the status quo? Or will you see that status quo as worthy of destruction, like Dr. King?”

Singleton didn’t talk much about President-elect Donald Trump, other than to point out his remarks to predominantly black audiences weren’t exactly Hallmark card content.

“A presidential candidate — who won — seeking to court the black vote, he makes the statement in remarks to a predominantly black audience, ‘You people are living in hell, stuck in crumbling crime-ridden neighborhoods and failed schools. What have you got to lose?’ …

“Tell me this ladies, how would you like to be proposed to by a man that way. ‘You’re bigger than what I want. You don’t make the money I’m looking for. You’re too loud in public. You got to marry somebody. So, why don’t you just go ahead and marry me.’ I think I know what your response would be.”

