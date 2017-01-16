Prem1er Community Drumline plays during MLK Day parade

The Myrtle Beach Police Department offers tips to civilians on how to survive an active shooter. Avoid, deny and defend, officers say, reminding people that what they do when a gunman starts firing can mean life or death.
William Mauer has given blood most of his life, and now requires blood transfusions every two weeks at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet. Mauer credits donated blood with keeping him alive. January is National Blood Donor Month, and the hospital is having a blood drive from 10am-4pm on Friday.