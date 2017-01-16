Myrtle Beach celebrates Martln Luther King Jr. Day

The 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Rally Weekend came to a close on Monday with a celebration and awards breakfast at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and a parade down Ocean Boulevard. Weekend events were sponsored by the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation (CAAHF), the City of Myrtle Beach, and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Jan. 16, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Tyquaja Harriett, a freshman at Myrtle Beach High School, practices twirling a flag prior to the start of the Martin Luther King Jr. day parade. The 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Rally Weekend came to a close on Monday with a celebration and awards breakfast at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and a parade down Ocean Boulevard. Weekend events were sponsored by the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation (CAAHF), the City of Myrtle Beach, and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Jan. 16, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Rally Weekend came to a close on Monday with a celebration and awards breakfast at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and a parade down Ocean Boulevard. Weekend events were sponsored by the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation (CAAHF), the City of Myrtle Beach, and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Jan. 16, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Members of the Historic Colored School of Myrtle Beach prepare for the Martin Luther King Jr. day parade. The 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Rally Weekend came to a close on Monday with a celebration and awards breakfast at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and a parade down Ocean Boulevard. Weekend events were sponsored by the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation (CAAHF), the City of Myrtle Beach, and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Jan. 16, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Rally Weekend came to a close on Monday with a celebration and awards breakfast at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and a parade down Ocean Boulevard. Weekend events were sponsored by the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation (CAAHF), the City of Myrtle Beach, and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Jan. 16, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Rally Weekend came to a close on Monday with a celebration and awards breakfast at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and a parade down Ocean Boulevard. Weekend events were sponsored by the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation (CAAHF), the City of Myrtle Beach, and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Jan. 16, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Rally Weekend came to a close on Monday with a celebration and awards breakfast at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and a parade down Ocean Boulevard. Weekend events were sponsored by the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation (CAAHF), the City of Myrtle Beach, and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Jan. 16, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Rally Weekend came to a close on Monday with a celebration and awards breakfast at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and a parade down Ocean Boulevard. Weekend events were sponsored by the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation (CAAHF), the City of Myrtle Beach, and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Jan. 16, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Rally Weekend came to a close on Monday with a celebration and awards breakfast at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and a parade down Ocean Boulevard. Weekend events were sponsored by the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation (CAAHF), the City of Myrtle Beach, and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Jan. 16, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Rally Weekend came to a close on Monday with a celebration and awards breakfast at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and a parade down Ocean Boulevard. Weekend events were sponsored by the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation (CAAHF), the City of Myrtle Beach, and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Jan. 16, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Rally Weekend came to a close on Monday with a celebration and awards breakfast at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and a parade down Ocean Boulevard. Weekend events were sponsored by the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation (CAAHF), the City of Myrtle Beach, and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Jan. 16, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Rally Weekend came to a close on Monday with a celebration and awards breakfast at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and a parade down Ocean Boulevard. Weekend events were sponsored by the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation (CAAHF), the City of Myrtle Beach, and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Jan. 16, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Rally Weekend came to a close on Monday with a celebration and awards breakfast at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and a parade down Ocean Boulevard. Weekend events were sponsored by the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation (CAAHF), the City of Myrtle Beach, and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Jan. 16, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Rally Weekend came to a close on Monday with a celebration and awards breakfast at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and a parade down Ocean Boulevard. Weekend events were sponsored by the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation (CAAHF), the City of Myrtle Beach, and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Jan. 16, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Rally Weekend came to a close on Monday with a celebration and awards breakfast at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and a parade down Ocean Boulevard. Weekend events were sponsored by the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation (CAAHF), the City of Myrtle Beach, and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Jan. 16, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Rally Weekend came to a close on Monday with a celebration and awards breakfast at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and a parade down Ocean Boulevard. Weekend events were sponsored by the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation (CAAHF), the City of Myrtle Beach, and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Jan. 16, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Rally Weekend came to a close on Monday with a celebration and awards breakfast at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and a parade down Ocean Boulevard. Weekend events were sponsored by the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation (CAAHF), the City of Myrtle Beach, and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Jan. 16, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Rally Weekend came to a close on Monday with a celebration and awards breakfast at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and a parade down Ocean Boulevard. Weekend events were sponsored by the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation (CAAHF), the City of Myrtle Beach, and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Jan. 16, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Rally Weekend came to a close on Monday with a celebration and awards breakfast at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and a parade down Ocean Boulevard. Weekend events were sponsored by the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation (CAAHF), the City of Myrtle Beach, and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Jan. 16, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Rally Weekend came to a close on Monday with a celebration and awards breakfast at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and a parade down Ocean Boulevard. Weekend events were sponsored by the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation (CAAHF), the City of Myrtle Beach, and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Jan. 16, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Rally Weekend came to a close on Monday with a celebration and awards breakfast at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and a parade down Ocean Boulevard. Weekend events were sponsored by the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation (CAAHF), the City of Myrtle Beach, and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Jan. 16, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Evangelist Theresa Reid sings the National Anthem at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. awards breakfast. The 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Rally Weekend came to a close on Monday with a celebration and awards breakfast at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and a parade down Ocean Boulevard. Weekend events were sponsored by the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation (CAAHF), the City of Myrtle Beach, and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Jan. 16, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Sania Jarmaria Williamson performs as "Diva" at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. awards breakfast. The 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Rally Weekend came to a close on Monday with a celebration and awards breakfast at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and a parade down Ocean Boulevard. Weekend events were sponsored by the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation (CAAHF), the City of Myrtle Beach, and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Jan. 16, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Jasmin Mitchell sings at The 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. awards breakfast. Freedom Rally Weekend came to a close on Monday with a celebration and awards breakfast at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and a parade down Ocean Boulevard. Weekend events were sponsored by the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation (CAAHF), the City of Myrtle Beach, and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Jan. 16, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Rally Weekend came to a close on Monday with a celebration and awards breakfast at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and a parade down Ocean Boulevard. Weekend events were sponsored by the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation (CAAHF), the City of Myrtle Beach, and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Jan. 16, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Rally Weekend came to a close on Monday with a celebration and awards breakfast at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and a parade down Ocean Boulevard. Weekend events were sponsored by the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation (CAAHF), the City of Myrtle Beach, and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Jan. 16, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Rally Weekend came to a close on Monday with a celebration and awards breakfast at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and a parade down Ocean Boulevard. Weekend events were sponsored by the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation (CAAHF), the City of Myrtle Beach, and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Jan. 16, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Bennie Swans Jr. praises the activism of Rev. Judith Upham who marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and helped register voters in Selma, Alabama. Upham was presented with the Drum Major Award for Lifetime Achievement. The 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Rally Weekend came to a close on Monday with a celebration and awards breakfast at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and a parade down Ocean Boulevard. Weekend events were sponsored by the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation (CAAHF), the City of Myrtle Beach, and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Jan. 16, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Dr. Harry H. Singleton III, son of late local activist, H.H. Singleton, gives the keynote address at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. awards breakfast. The 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Rally Weekend came to a close on Monday with a celebration and awards breakfast at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and a parade down Ocean Boulevard. Weekend events were sponsored by the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation (CAAHF), the City of Myrtle Beach, and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Jan. 16, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Rally Weekend came to a close on Monday with a celebration and awards breakfast at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and a parade down Ocean Boulevard. Weekend events were sponsored by the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation (CAAHF), the City of Myrtle Beach, and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Jan. 16, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The Prem1er Community Drumline from Georgetown, SC performs during the Martin Luther King Jr. day parade in Myrtle Beach. The 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Rally Weekend came to a close on Monday with a celebration and awards breakfast at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and a parade down Ocean Boulevard. Weekend events were sponsored by the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation (CAAHF), the City of Myrtle Beach, and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Jan. 16, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews