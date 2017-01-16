Animals for adoption: St. Frances Animal Center

Those interested in adopting this animal should fill out the application for adoption located on their website, www.sfanimals.org, or go to the center to fill out the application, N. 125 Ridge Street, Georgetown.
It has adoption events every Saturday from 11a.m.-3p.m. at Pet smart in Surfside Beach, PetSmart in Myrtle Beach, and Tractor Supply Co. in Georgetown. To email SFAC: adoptions2@sfanimals.org.
Saint Frances Animal Center hours are Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Comments