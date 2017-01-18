Lecture to focus on Paris Opera house ceiling

Whether the weather is warm or cold, there are always interesting, fun and helpful things to do along the Grand Strand. On Jan. 24 from 10:30 a.m. until noon, the Franklin G. Burroughs – Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum is presenting a lecture by Vivian R. Jacobson titled “Marc Chagall and the Paris Opera Ceiling.”
The Museum’s press release states that “in 1964, Marc Chagall , the genius of 20th century art, was commissioned by Andre Malraux, the minister of culture under Charles De, president of France, to create a new monumental artwork for the ceiling of the Garnier Opera Palace in Paris.
Jacobson will present a lecture with images to show how this artwork is loved by people around the world. There will also be a book signing for Jacobson’s book, Charing Chagall: A Memoir. The books will be available f or purchase at $15 each by cash or check only. Seating is limited and the cost is $10 per person. To reserve your spot, call the Museum at 238-2510
The Art Museum is at 3100 South Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.
Other than specific events such as the one above, visits to the Museum are free, Donations are accepted but not expected.
On January 28 from 7 P.M. until 10 P.M. in the Pine Lakes section of Myrtle Beach, the Museum kicks-off its 20-year anniversary with an evening of celebration, music, art, beverages of all kinds and delicious food and sweets. Titled Whiskey and Jazz, the event will help raise funds for the Museum. Attendees are asked to be there in creative cocktail attire or a resplendent event including music by jazz vocalist and performing artist Ann Caldwell, whiskey tastings, wine bar, delicious food from one of Myrtle Beach’s premier caterers, a caricaturist and live painting at a 1920s era Pine Lakes home.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Art Museum or visit on the web at http://myrtlebeachartmuseum.org/
The Franklin G. Burroughs – Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum always offers free admission to view its many exhibits.
Some of the many favorite exhibits are up now, including Gee’s Bend: From Quilts to Prints, which will be on exhibit until April 23.
Since the 19th Century, the women in the African American community of Gee’s Bend, Alabama have been making stunning vibrant quilts. The exhibit includes a historical overview of the quilt making and the people.
According to the Museum’s website. “Since their first appearance at the Museum of Fine Art in Huston in 2002, the Quits of Gee’s Bend have been the subject of national critical acclaim and popularity, not least demonstrated by their appearance on the U.S. Postage Stamp in 2006.”
The focus on Gee’s Bend: From Quilts to Prints is on a series of limited edition prints, more specifically, fine art etchings—designed by four of the Gee’s Bend quilt makers and produced in collaboration with Paulson Bolt Press in Berkeley, California.
If awesome quilts happen not to be of interest to you, the museum offers numerous other exhibits, all of them free.
Peggy Mishoe, pegmish@sccoast.net, 365-3885.
Comments