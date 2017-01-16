Islamorada Fish Company in Myrtle Beach Mall suddenly closes

The Islamorada Fish Company Restaurant at Myrtle Beach Mall is closed.
A call to the company resulted in this answering machine message:
“Thank you for your call. As of January 15, 2017, the Islamorada fish company restaurant in Myrtle Beach has closed for business. It has been a pleasure serving you for the last 12 years. We apologize for any inconvenience and welcome all of our very loyal guests to visit us in one of our many locations throughout the United States in your travels.”
The restaurant is located adjacent to Bass Pro Shops, and is a part of the Bass Pro Shops Restaurant family.
There are 17 other restaurants around the country, and no others in South Carolina, according to the website.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
