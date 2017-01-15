Looking for work? Myrtle Beach center seeking 200 employees

STARTEK recently announced that it is seeking to hire 200 full-time and temporary employees at its Myrtle Beach call center at a job fair on Saturday.
The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Barefoot Resort Conference Center, 2250 Premier Resort Blvd. The company is looking to fill 200 new positions that offer competitive wages, comprehensive benefits and career advancement opportunities, according to a STARTEK release on Friday.
The new positions will support the center’s cable, healthcare and retail clients.
Interested candidates are invited to apply in person and receive on-the-spot interviews at the STARTEK job fair. Applications will also be accepted online at any time through the company’s website at www.startek.com/careers, according to the release.
STARTEK also announced in the release that the company has promoted Fran Feldman to senior director of the Myrtle Beach Engagement Center.
“At STARTEK, we value employees who are passionate about providing a great customer experience while promoting and protecting our clients’ brands,” STARTEK CEO Chad Carlson said in the release. “I am thrilled to acknowledge Fran’s skill set and dedication and welcome her back to the states as our new senior director in Myrtle Beach. It’s exciting to watch our employees grow within the company, as so many of them do, and I look forward to all the potential we’ll discover at the upcoming job fair.”
Fran Feldman’s customer service career has spanned the globe from the United States to India, Argentina and the Philippines in a number of operational leadership roles, according to the release. She started her STARTEK career five years ago as the Honduras Center director and was instrumental in growing STARTEK’s nearshore presence.
Comments