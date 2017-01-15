Looking for work? Myrtle Beach center seeking 200 employees

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway Pause

1:38 How to survive an active shooter

1:51 Big sharks are closer than you think, and not necessarily in the ocean

0:43 Huge shark hauled in off coast of Hilton Head

1:43 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.15

2:51 Naked woman steals sheriff deputy's truck, leads police on 70-mile chase

2:39 Frank Braddock of Dick's Last Resort in North Myrtle Beach talks Pale Horse, New Years Resolutions, and duct tape | Hot Pour

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse