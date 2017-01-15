Monday breakfast, parade of ‘Drum Majors’ set for Freedom Rally honoring MLK

The 11th Annual MLK Freedom Rally concludes Monday with an awards breakfast and a parade to top off a five-day celebration of the life, legacy and spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
“If you want to say that I was a drum major, say that I was a drum major for justice; say that I was a drum major for peace; I was a drum major for righteousness,” King once said in a sermon that will be used Monday to honor leaders counted as “Drum Majors” of similar causes.
The MLK Weekend Drum Major Awards Breakfast will start at 8 a.m. in ballrooms at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
The Rev. Dr. Henry “Hank” Singleton, of Benedict College in Columbia and son of the late South Carolina NAACP leader and civil rights activist Rev. H. H. Singleton, is set to give the keynote address.
Elected leaders from the city, county, state and nation have been invited to attend, along with this year’s Freedom Rally parade marshals Myrtle Beach City Councilman Mike Chestnut and The Sun News’ Executive Editor Stephanie Pedersen.
Tim McGinnis of WPDE and WMBF news anchor Christel Bell are scheduled to be the masters of ceremony for the awards. Thirteen leaders from throughout the area are set to be honored with Drum Major awards at the breakfast, according to a recent release on the festivities.
The Freedom Rally parade is set to kick off at noon. The procession will start on Ocean Boulevard at 24th Avenue North and will travel southbound on the boulevard to 9th Avenue North where the parade will conclude at Plyler’s Park.
“Not a doubt in my mind this will be the biggest, best parade we've ever had,” said Bennie Swans, the founder of the MLK event and chairman and founder of the one of the event's three sponsors, the Carolina African-American Heritage Foundation.
Swans says they have more than 30 groups participating in this year’s parade line-up with marching bands from four high schools, drum lines, color guards, floats and more.
“You name it, we're going to march it down Ocean Boulevard,” he said.
The Freedom Rally is held each year to promote unity, while celebrating the legacy of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Other events held throughout the rally included a job fair and workshop entitled, “Translating Diversity into Economic and Social Value” given by Dr. Graeme Coetzer, director of the Institute of Community Development at the College of Charleston; an MLK film festival; small business workshops; the “Carolina’s Got Talent” competition; and an ecumenical worship and thanksgiving service at Mt. Olive AME Church.
In addition to the CAAHF, the Freedom Rally is co-sponsored by the city of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.
