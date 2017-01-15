Portion of Ocean Boulevard to close Monday afternoon for Freedom Rally Parade

A portion of Ocean Boulevard will be temporarily closed on Monday for the 11th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Rally Parade.
The parade will kick off around noon. The procession will start on Ocean Boulevard at 24th Avenue North and will travel southbound on the boulevard to 9th Avenue North where the parade will conclude at Plyler’s Park.
Myrtle Beach City Councilman Mike Chestnut and The Sun News’ Executive Editor Stephanie Pedersen will serve as marshals of the parade.
DJ Ron Roberts, of Mix 97.7 and host of "The Ron Show," will be the parade grandstand announcer, according to a recent release on the upcoming procession.
“Not a doubt in my mind this will be the biggest, best parade we've ever had,” said Bennie Swans, of Carolina Forest, the founder of the MLK event and chairman and founder of the one of the event's three sponsors, the Carolina African-American Heritage Foundation. “Every year it
grows a little bit, and this year we've got more than 30 participating groups, bands, floats, horse(s), motorcycles, you name it, we're going to march it down Ocean Boulevard.”
The parade will feature marching bands from Carolina Forest High School, Carvers Bay High School, Mullins High School and Lake City High School. Processional drum lines are set to include the New York Fife & Drum Corps, the U.S. Army Band from Fort Jackson and the Premier Community Drum Line. The Carolina Forest High School and the North Myrtle Beach High School NJROTC units are also scheduled in Monday’s line-up.
“We're even catching a good break with the weather,” Swans said in the release. “The forecast is for the low 60's, so you won't need your parkas, gloves and fur-lined boots like we did two weeks ago.”
“We've had a fantastic weekend so far, and who doesn't love a parade? It will be a great day to get out and grab some sunshine and fresh air with the whole family,” Swans said, in the release.
In addition to the CAAHF, the Freedom Rally weekend is co-sponsored by the city of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.
Ocean Boulevard will reopen to traffic after the parade.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
Comments