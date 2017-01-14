Myrtle Beach police support decision to shut down Backpage.com adult advertisement section

Backpage.com, a popular classified advertisement site, is ending the use of its adult advertisement section, a decision that is supported by the Myrtle Beach police department.
The website made the announcement on Jan. 9 after the release of a Senate subcommittee report.
According to the report, Backpage.com aided in the increase of human trafficking by making it more accessible and easy to find through the escort section of the website. The report stated that the website would reword advertisements in order to hide the fact they were illegal advertisements instead of reporting them to authorities.
A release by the S.C. Human Trafficking Task Force stated that there were 50 charges of human trafficking in the state of South Carolina in 2016. Of the 50 cases, 36 charges dealt with victims under the age of 18.
“It’s been part of some of the investigations we’ve conducted,” said Lt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach police department. Police would use the website to monitor posts about prostitution as well as cases of human trafficking.
After a post was found related to prostitution or human trafficking, officers would go undercover to investigate.
The most recent use of Backpage.com by Myrtle Beach police occurred in 2015, when officers arranged a meeting with a woman after seeing her Backpage.com post. According to a 2015 police report, the suspect agreed to have sex with the undercover officer for $200, The Sun News reported. The suspect was taken into custody, where she was charged with prostitution.
A similar event occurred in 2013, when Horry County police investigated prostitution complaints surrounding websites such as Backpage.com and Craigslist.com.
After officers investigated, they found a suspicious ad and called the number listed, The Sun News reported. Again, the officers set up a meeting and were able to verify payment before making an arrest. Officers arrested three women involved in the incident.
However, despite police using advertisements placed on Backpage.com to prevent prostitution, local police believe that the decision to shut down the adult section of the website is better for the community.
“It’s very good for our community,” said Crosby, who believes that human trafficking and prostitution will be cut down now that the site has stopped the use of its adult section.
That being said, police are still searching for other means to track prostitution and human trafficking online.
It is still being determined whether Backpage.com is liable for the content – and if first amendment rights are being impeded – despite the adult advertisement section being shut down.
