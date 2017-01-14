Myrtle Beach police charge two in prostitution sting

11/27/2012
MYRTLE BEACH Two local women face charges after their arrests on charges stemming from a Myrtle Beach police investigation of ads placed on a website for escorts in the city, according to an incident report.
Regina Renee King and Kimberly Ann Rosenblatt were arrested on Thanksgiving Day. Rosenblatt has since been released from jail on bail, according to records at J. Reuben Long Detention Center. King remained jailed on Monday.
King, 30, of Conway, is charged with prostitution. Rosenblatt, 21, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with financial transaction card theft, first-offense prostitution and second or subsequent offense of possession of marijuana, according to records. She was released Saturday.
The charges against the women are based on officers' investigation of ads placed on Backpage.com under the heading of "Myrtle Beach escorts, " according to the police report.
Officers wrote in the report that they contacted Rosenblatt, who was suspicious that they were police, and she declined to meet them.
Later, officers contacted King using the website and after several exchanges of text messages they agreed on sexual acts, a price and where they would meet, according to the report.
King also told police she would bring another girl with her and that was Rosenblatt, officers wrote in the report. When the women met the officers they were taken into custody.
When police searched Rosenblatt they found multiple credit cards in her wallet, including three cards issued to two other people and two cards that were reported stolen during a motel room burglary, according to the report. Officers also found marijuana in her wallet.
Comments