Myrtle Beach police make prostitution arrests

12/15/15
Myrtle Beach police arrested a woman on charges of prostitution on Saturday.
An undercover officer arranged a meeting with the suspect after seeing her "backpage" post.
The officer, who was wearing a body camera, met Ana Beatriz Walton, 21, in the area of 48th Avenue North and Kings Highway at about 2:40 p.m.
According to the police report, Walton agreed to have sex with the officer for $200. After a brief conversation, Walton requested the payment for her services in advance. At that time the officer opened the door and assisting officers took Walton into custody.
Walton was transported to the Myrtle Beach Jail on prostitution charges.
Earlier on Saturday, another prostitution arrest was made in the same area. According to police records, Ashley Renee Plandowski was arrested on prostitution charges.
