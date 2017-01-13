Social Security Admistration Office closed after 'suspicious envelope' found Friday morning

Conway Fire Chief Le Hendrick pulls fire line tape in front of the Social Security Administration Office in Conway. The Social Security Administration Office on Third Avenue in Conway was shut down Friday due to what police described as a "suspicious envelope." Clients waiting in line Friday morning were asked by a SLED agent to leave the premises and employees waited in the parking lot as multiple local and state agencies including Conway Police, Horry County Fire Rescue, Homeland Security, the FBI, and a Haz-Mat team arrived on the scene. After sending Haz-Mat teams inside the office, the envelope was deemed "no credible threat," but the investigation into the circumstances of the incident will continue according to Lt. Selena Small with the Conway Police Department.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Clients wait in line outside a closed Social Security office in Conway. The Social Security Administration Office on Third Avenue in Conway was shut down Friday due to what police described as a "suspicious envelope." Clients waiting in line Friday morning were asked by a SLED agent to leave the premises and employees waited in the parking lot as multiple local and state agencies including Conway Police, Horry County Fire Rescue, Homeland Security, the FBI, and a Haz-Mat team arrived on the scene. After sending Haz-Mat teams inside the office, the envelope was deemed "no credible threat," but the investigation into the circumstances of the incident will continue according to Lt. Selena Small with the Conway Police Department.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Clients wait in line outside a closed Social Security office in Conway. The Social Security Administration Office on Third Avenue in Conway was shut down Friday due to what police described as a "suspicious envelope." Clients waiting in line Friday morning were asked by a SLED agent to leave the premises and employees waited in the parking lot as multiple local and state agencies including Conway Police, Horry County Fire Rescue, Homeland Security, the FBI, and a Haz-Mat team arrived on the scene. After sending Haz-Mat teams inside the office, the envelope was deemed "no credible threat," but the investigation into the circumstances of the incident will continue according to Lt. Selena Small with the Conway Police Department.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
A SLED agent tells people waiting in line that the Social Security Office in Conway will be closed for the day. The Social Security Administration Office on Third Avenue in Conway was shut down Friday due to what police described as a "suspicious envelope." Clients waiting in line Friday morning were asked by a SLED agent to leave the premises and employees waited in the parking lot as multiple local and state agencies including Conway Police, Horry County Fire Rescue, Homeland Security, the FBI, and a Haz-Mat team arrived on the scene. After sending Haz-Mat teams inside the office, the envelope was deemed "no credible threat," but the investigation into the circumstances of the incident will continue according to Lt. Selena Small with the Conway Police Department.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
A SLED address employees of the Social Security Office in Conway following the discovery of a suspicious envelope. The Social Security Administration Office on Third Avenue in Conway was shut down Friday due to what police described as a "suspicious envelope." Clients waiting in line Friday morning were asked by a SLED agent to leave the premises and employees waited in the parking lot as multiple local and state agencies including Conway Police, Horry County Fire Rescue, Homeland Security, the FBI, and a Haz-Mat team arrived on the scene. After sending Haz-Mat teams inside the office, the envelope was deemed "no credible threat," but the investigation into the circumstances of the incident will continue according to Lt. Selena Small with the Conway Police Department.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The Social Security Administration Office on Third Avenue in Conway was shut down Friday due to what police described as a "suspicious envelope." Clients waiting in line Friday morning were asked by a SLED agent to leave the premises and employees waited in the parking lot as multiple local and state agencies including Conway Police, Horry County Fire Rescue, Homeland Security, the FBI, and a Haz-Mat team arrived on the scene. After sending Haz-Mat teams inside the office, the envelope was deemed "no credible threat," but the investigation into the circumstances of the incident will continue according to Lt. Selena Small with the Conway Police Department.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Haz-Mat teams prepare to enter the Social Security Office in Conway. The Social Security Administration Office on Third Avenue in Conway was shut down Friday due to what police described as a "suspicious envelope." Clients waiting in line Friday morning were asked by a SLED agent to leave the premises and employees waited in the parking lot as multiple local and state agencies including Conway Police, Horry County Fire Rescue, Homeland Security, the FBI, and a Haz-Mat team arrived on the scene. After sending Haz-Mat teams inside the office, the envelope was deemed "no credible threat," but the investigation into the circumstances of the incident will continue according to Lt. Selena Small with the Conway Police Department.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Haz-Mat teams prepare to enter the Social Security Office in Conway. The Social Security Administration Office on Third Avenue in Conway was shut down Friday due to what police described as a "suspicious envelope." Clients waiting in line Friday morning were asked by a SLED agent to leave the premises and employees waited in the parking lot as multiple local and state agencies including Conway Police, Horry County Fire Rescue, Homeland Security, the FBI, and a Haz-Mat team arrived on the scene. After sending Haz-Mat teams inside the office, the envelope was deemed "no credible threat," but the investigation into the circumstances of the incident will continue according to Lt. Selena Small with the Conway Police Department.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Haz-Mat teams prepare to enter the Social Security Office in Conway. The Social Security Administration Office on Third Avenue in Conway was shut down Friday due to what police described as a "suspicious envelope." Clients waiting in line Friday morning were asked by a SLED agent to leave the premises and employees waited in the parking lot as multiple local and state agencies including Conway Police, Horry County Fire Rescue, Homeland Security, the FBI, and a Haz-Mat team arrived on the scene. After sending Haz-Mat teams inside the office, the envelope was deemed "no credible threat," but the investigation into the circumstances of the incident will continue according to Lt. Selena Small with the Conway Police Department.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews