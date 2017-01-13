Horry County fire crew responds to house fire on Hwy. 814

Horry County crews are on scene at a house fire on Hwy. 814 Friday morning, and crews closed down a portion of the highway as they worked to put out the blaze.
Crews responded about 10:45 a.m. to a kitchen fire inside a mobile home on the 8400 block of Highway 814, off S.C. 544, and found about a quarter of the home inflamed upon arrival, fire department authorities said.
Occupants inside made it to safety, and no injuries had been reported in connection to the blaze about an hour later, authorities said. However, the home could be a total loss, officials said.
