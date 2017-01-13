FBI en route to report of suspicious envelope at Conway Social Security office

The Social Security office on Third Avenue in Conway is not allowing the public inside the building Friday morning.
The office is temporarily closed because of a suspicious envelope. Patti Patterson, regional communications director for the Social Security Administration, said the office was closed out of an abundance of caution.
Local authorities have been notified. Don Wood with the FBI said an agent is en route to the scene.
A crowd of about two dozen people waiting outside the office told The Sun News it never opened Friday morning. An agent with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division told the waiting group the office would be closed all day and asked everyone to leave.
Lt. Selena Small, with the Conway Police Department released the following statement by email: “We are on scene at the Social Security Administration at 1316 Third Avenue in reference to an envelope that was located with an unknown substance in it. Out of precaution the Social Security Administration contacted us and we requested assistance from the FBI and Haz-Mat. They will be coming to evaluate the situation.”
While the Conway office is closed, the public can use the Social Securty website to conduct business, Social Security Administration officials said.
Small said the department would continue to provide updates. Stay tuned for more on this breaking news story.
