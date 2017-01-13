Missing Savannah, Ga. woman may be in Myrtle Beach

Police in Savannah, Ga. said a missing woman from their area may have traveled to Myrtle Beach, and authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding her.
Samantha Richter, 27, was reported missing by family members on Wednesday, and she was last seen Monday at her home on Little Neck Road in Savannah, Ga., according to a release from Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department.
Richter is described a white female, standing 5’5 and weighing about 125 pounds. Her hair is dyed red, and she was last seen wearing a red-and-blue hooded Red Sox jacket, a black shirt, white camouflage pants and black shoes, police said.
She is known to frequently travel to West Chatham, Bryan and Effingham counties in Georgia, and police said she may have come to the Myrtle Beach area, according to a release.
Anyone with information about Richter’s whereabouts can call 911.
Comments