New Myrtle Beach police officers face slow path to hitting the street

1:20 Deputy Solicitor Scott Hixson on Sarah Toney's sentencing Pause

0:53 Sarah Toney to serve 27-year sentence

1:59 District switching to 'plan B' for delayed middle school

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

1:14 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.12

8:46 Charleston church shooting survivor: Guilty verdict "music to my ears"

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

2:39 Frank Braddock of Dick's Last Resort in North Myrtle Beach talks Pale Horse, New Years Resolutions, and duct tape | Hot Pour