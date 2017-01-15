Things to know in Myrtle Beach: Week of Jan. 16

MLK Holiday events and closings
Monday marks the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday. Federal, state, county and local offices will be closed in observance of the holiday, as will Horry and Georgetown county schools. There are no classes at Coastal Carolina University and Horry Georgetown Technical College.
At 8 a.m. Monday, the Corporate and Community “Drum Major” Awards Breakfast, with keynote speaker the Rev. Dr. Henry “Hank” Singleton from Benedict College will be in the ballroom at the Sheraton Myrtle Beach Convention Center Hotel. Tickets are $25 per person; contact Bennie Swan or Marcella Swan at 843-903-4939 or 843-251-2061 to purchase a ticket.
The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade will begin at 12:15 p.m. and will run along Ocean Boulevard, from 24th Avenue North to Ninth Avenue North. There will be a Faith Community Event with a unified gospel choir performance at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center from 6-7:30 p.m.
In Myrtle Beach, no solid waste or recycling collections will occur Monday. Monday’s zone will be serviced on Tuesday, and Tuesday’s zone will be serviced on Wednesday. Both Wednesday’s and Thursday’s zones will be serviced on Thursday.
Gullah Geechee lectures planned at Brookgreen
Special lectures at Brookgreen Gardens, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, across from Huntington Beach State Park: “The Black Seminoles: Gullah Freedom Fighters and the African Frontier in North America,” with Joseph Opala, 1 p.m. Saturday; and “Connections with Gullah Geechee and Caribbean/West African Cultures,” with Gillian Richards-Greaves, 1 p.m. Jan. 25 – each free with admission, which lasts seven consecutive regular days: $16 ages 13-64, $14 ages 65 and older, $8 ages 4-12, and free ages 3 and younger, but lecture reservations required at 843-235-6049.
Wine-Around slated for Saturday
Conway Downtown Alive’s “Rivertown Wine-Around,” 2-5 p.m. Saturday, with samplings across downtown Conway, for ages 21 and older. Tickets are $20 advance or $25 day of event. For more information, call 843-248-6260 or conwayalive.com.
Comments