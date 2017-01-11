Woman sentenced to 27 years in prison after death of 5-month-old daughter

Sarah Lane Toney pleaded guilty to homicide by child abuse and was sentenced to 27 years in prison by Judge Steven John in a Conway courtroom on Jan. 11, 2017. Toney left her home on Simms Drive in Socastee and went into the creek that borders it with her 5-month-old daughter, Grace Carlson Santa Cruz, in her arms on Nov. 3, 2015.
Dr. Emily Gottfried, a forensic psychologist, testifies under questioning from Horry County Deputy Solicitor Scott Hixson, that she found Sarah Lane Toney competent to stand trial and "criminally responsible" for her daughter's death, she told the court on Wednesday. Sarah Lane Toney pled guilty to homicide by child abuse and was sentenced to 27 years in prison by Judge Steven John in a Conway courtroom today. Toney left her home on Simms Drive in Socastee and went into the creek that borders it with her 5-month-old daughter, Grace Carlson Santa Cruz, in her arms on Nov. 3, 2015.
Dr. Emily Gottfried, a forensic psychologist, testifies under that she found Sarah Lane Toney competent to stand trial and "criminally responsible" for her daughter's death, she told the court on Wednesday. Sarah Lane Toney pled guilty to homicide by child abuse and was sentenced to 27 years in prison by Judge Steven John in a Conway courtroom today. Toney left her home on Simms Drive in Socastee and went into the creek that borders it with her 5-month-old daughter, Grace Carlson Santa Cruz, in her arms on Nov. 3, 2015.
Horry County Deputy Solicitor Scott Hixson testifies to the facts of the case involving Sarah Lane Toney who pled guilty to homicide by child abuse and was sentenced to 27 years in prison by Judge Steven John in a Conway courtroom today. Toney left her home on Simms Drive in Socastee and went into the creek that borders it with her 5-month-old daughter, Grace Carlson Santa Cruz, in her arms on Nov. 3, 2015.
Sarah Lane Toney's defense attorney, Jonathan Fox argued for leniency as Toney pled guilty to homicide by child abuse in court today. Toney was sentenced to 27 years in prison by Judge Steven John. Toney left her home on Simms Drive in Socastee and went into the creek that borders it with her 5-month-old daughter, Grace Carlson Santa Cruz, in her arms on Nov. 3, 2015.
Sarah Lane Toney gets comforted by her defense attorney, Jonathan Fox. Toney pled guilty to homicide by child abuse and was sentenced to 27 years in prison by Judge Steven John in a Conway courtroom today. Toney left her home on Simms Drive in Socastee and went into the creek that borders it with her 5-month-old daughter, Grace Carlson Santa Cruz, in her arms on Nov. 3, 2015.
