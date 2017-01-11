Ripken Baseball announces 2017 celebrity ambassador speaker lineup

The Ripken Experience youth baseball/softball complexes in Myrtle Beach, Maryland and Tennessee are ready for the 2017 tournament season with their celebrity ambassador speaker series lineup, announced by Ripken Baseball.
Cal Ripken, Jr., Bill Ripken and U.S. gold medalist Jennie Finch will tell stories and personal life lessons based on their professional experiences to participants in the program.
The Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach will also host Baseball Hall of Famers Eddie Murray and Roberto Almar, as well as five time Gold Glover Dale Murphy.
Below is the schedule of appearances at the Myrtle Beach complex:
- June 18: Summer Slam Tournament - Bill Ripken
- June 25: Beach Blast Tournament - Eddie Murray
- July 2: Tidal Wave Tournament - Cal Ripken, Jr.
- July 9: Surf’s Up Tournament - Dale Murphy
- July 16: Big Kahuna Tournament - Tim Raines
- July 23: Throw Like a Girl Tournament - Jennie Finch
- August 6: Hang Ten Tournament - Roberto Alomar
