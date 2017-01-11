Change is coming to the unalterable Pawleys Island

Pawleys Island Mayor Bill Otis will not seek reelection in November, capping more than 20 years of public service for the small community that has battled over-development and massive storms.
“I’m just not going to run again in November, I guess you call that retirement,” Otis said Wednesday of his unexpected announcement.
He told the council of his decision Monday and spoke of the challenges they all faced in recent years, including the back-to-back October storms that wreaked havoc on the “blessed isle” and its property owners.
“As a result of the two hurricanes, the town has seen more change in the past year-and-a-half than it has seen in the past 20 years, and we and our property owners have met those challenges together,” Otis said.
With a full-time professional town administrator in place, Otis said he’s confident the council will successfully face future challenges, including beach repairs and renourishment, replacing the small town hall, and the protection of the town’s culture.
No candidates have yet announced plans to run for the seat in November.
