Myrtle Beach Convention Center will add food staff—and possible profit

Myrtle Beach plans to add seven new full-time employees to work concessions in some sports facilities and in the Convention Center.
An ordinance adding the costs to the budget passed initial approval before City Council Tuesday. Myrtle Beach had previously used a contractor to staff concessions at the convention center, Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium, Grand Park and other city recreation venues, but that company severed the relationship in August.
Two calls for proposals from new contractors yielded unsatisfactory results, City Manager John Pedersen said during a council workshop.
“At this point I think we’re comfortable that we need to go make a final decision, make a plan on this and go forward with city staff on this,” he said.
Concessions at smaller venues are less involved—serving mostly popcorn, candy or drinks—and will be absorbed into the costs of recreation services.
The convention center, however, includes four permanent concession locations, three of which include grilling or frying equipment, and several portable carts, General Manager Paul Edwards said. The sporting event and conference venue operates its own, self-sustaining balance sheet and does not pull from other city funds.
Four of the seven new employees will work there exclusively.
“We can now advertise those positions and accept applications and do interviews, but we cannot offer employment” until second reading of the ordinance is passed, Edwards said. “We’re not wasting any time.”
Edwards said he also plans to hire several part-time employees to help with busier events. The center’s best season for concessions, Edwards said, is March through July, as cheerleading and dance competitions come to Myrtle Beach.
“That’s our bread-and-butter season,” Edwards said.
Since its contractor left, Myrtle Beach had re-hired many of the same employees through a temp agency. Edwards said it’s likely that some of the same employees will end up in full- or part-time jobs with the city.
The original contractor had been allowed to provide service at the convention center in exchange for giving the city a cut of its profits.
“It’s easier to have someone [provide the employees], but there’s not a lot of people out there that do it,” Edwards said.
Now, all the revenue from concessions will go directly to the city. For the remaining fiscal year, which ends July 1, city staff say that running food services directly at the convention center and other venues will put an extra $96,000 in Myrtle Beach’s coffers, even after personnel costs and food supplies.
At the convention center, Sheraton will retain rights to staff more formal events, however, like banquets with table service.
Chloe Johnson: 843-626-0381, @_ChloeAJ
