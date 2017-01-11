Loris gets answer to flooded streets, mosquitoes

CONWAY -- Loris officials have struggled for decades without the resources needed to prevent street flooding, where children often play in the standing water that quickly becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes.
Hurricane Matthew brought nearly 18 inches of rain, and what little rain fell a week ago is still standing in the ditches, says Loris Mayor Henry Nichols.
“It’s gotten to the point now, every rain, every hurricane is critical,” Nichols told the Horry County Council Tuesday. “We have standing water where kids play and it’s full of mosquitoes.”
The only piece of equipment in the city’s arsenal is one small backhoe and one employee to operate it -- hardly adequate to handle the growing number of over-flowing ditches, Nichols said.
“We have several parts of the city being flooded, and it only takes eight inches,” Nichols said.
The city hired an engineering firm to devise a plan and advise officials on their needs, which are many, and expensive, Nichols said.
In addition to a 20 acre retention pond, 13 inch pipes need to be replaced with 18 inch pipes, engineers advise.
Nichols says the city needs help in getting the flooding problems under control, and asked the county council to pitch in some of its resources, including heavy equipment and funding.
Loris is seeking its own grant funding, but asked the council if the city could “piggyback” on grants being sought by the county to improve drainage or other flood prevention projects, and to share in some of the funding.
The council agreed to assist the city with grant funding, and directed staff to see what equipment might be available to help get the work done.
“It’s been 30 years that we’ve been working on this problem, we have decided it’s time,” Nichols said.
Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson
