Pair of new Horry County school board members eager to get to work

The Horry County School Board on Monday welcomed two newly-elected members.
Chris Hardwick defeated Ronald Bessant for District 9 and took over for David Cox (formerly District 9), who ran unopposed for District 4 that was previously occupied by Kathy Richardson.
Shanda Allen – who ran unopposed after defeating Jeffery Garland in the Republican primary election – was sworn in for District 11.
“I’m looking forward to it,” said Hardwick. “There’s going to be quite a bit to learn, quite a bit to digest but I’m really excited to help the students. I have two students in Loris Middle School and they’re doing an outstanding job. It’s just a terrific organization.”
Hardwick, who owns Hardwick Funeral Home in Loris, had some goals he wanted to accomplish during his time in office, but said he couldn’t give specifics yet.
“There’s some things I want to look at in regards to streamlining,” he said. “I really need to educate myself and talk to the different people in charge. It’s a big, complex organization that encompasses a lot of different things so streamlining a few things would be ideal and making it a better experience for every child out there.”
Allen graduated from Aynor High School and her children also went to school in District 11.
“I’ve been involved in the schools ever since our son started kindergarten so I’ve always been a worker and plan on continuing to be a worker,” she said. “And I’m just excited. I don’t have any children in the public school system at the moment, but I count them all as my children.
“I’m sure there’s a lot I’d like to get done this coming school year, but I haven’t prioritized them yet.”
