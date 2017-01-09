Parking fund for North Myrtle Beach developers off to slow start

A few months after North Myrtle Beach enacted a new option to expand parking downtown, nobody has entered the program.
“That area is not really a hotbed for commercial redevelopment,” City Manager Mike Mahaney said Friday.
Back in August, the city instituted a “fee in lieu” program for developers building in the area from the shoreline to Oak Drive and from Second Avenue North to Second Avenue South. When a new commercial property goes up, it is required by city code to have a certain number of parking spaces; under the program, businesses could instead pay the city to build its own parking lots, at about $25,000 per required space.
The program was meant to create more spaces close to the beach as the city struggles to keep up with parking demand and land prices near the shore make public parking programs prohibitively expensive.
But only one project, a new Nathan’s Famous hot dog restaurant, has begun in the area. The owners of the project at 214 Main St. bought additional land to ensure they had the parking spaces required by law, North Myrtle Beach Spokesman Pat Dowling said.
Michael J. Moshoures, the registered agent for the limited liability company that owns 214 Main St., could not be reached by phone Monday.
On Dec. 19, North Myrtle Beach changed another component of its parking policies, as it expanded the city manager’s ability to designate paid parking. The ordinance allows Mahaney to designate fees in public lots without passing an additional ordinance. He is still required to discuss parking changes with City Council before they are enacted, however.
City officials said the move would enable North Myrtle Beach to start charging in the two waterside lots next to the Avista resort at 300 North Ocean Blvd., where hotel employees were taking spaces before beachgoers.
Those lots will begin charging $1 an hour on Jan. 15.
Chloe Johnson: 843-626-0381, @_ChloeAJ
