Local hairdresser uses love, care to beautify folks one strand at a time

Hair — black, blond and in between — loves Sophia Johnson because she understands what it means.
It is passionate and fair, which is why people won’t just let anybody place hands on their hair.
Hair — red and brown — knows Johnson will make it ready for a night on the town.
Hair — weak and wanting to fall away — understands she will aid in its healing to stay.
Diverse heads of hair come to Johnson because she blesses their tresses with exceptional care.
“Bar none,’’ said Clem Artis, a client for more than two years who has locks flowing down his back. “Sophia is the best. Every time I come here, she gives me a different style. And boom! I stand up, and I like it.”
Vickie Green knows what it means to have someone endowed with skills to take care of her crown.
“I was addicted to that creamy crack (chemical relaxers), and I was getting tired of that,” Green said. “It was burning my scalp. No telling what it was doing to my brains. So, I decided to go natural.”
Johnson guided Green on her journey, and now she dons healthy, pretty locks (tufts of hair that are styled and grow in an uniform pattern).
Clients love her due to her commitment to do what is best for their hair.
“She really does care about people and their hair, “ said Jacklyn Lewis, one of Johnson’s clients for four years who recently got a weave installed. “She is all about the growth of the hair.”
Monday through Saturday, Lewis is among the folks frequenting God Sophia Sapphire Safia Hair Salon, better known as GSSS Hair Salon, located inside of X Gym in Myrtle Beach. It’s named after her 13-year-old daughter, Sapphire, and six-year-old daughter, Safia. They say they benefit from Johnson’s expertise in cosmetology, her sensitivity to their hair needs, and her willingness to listen to whatever personal concerns they choose to share.
“Sophia is spiritual,” Lewis said. “She has a good heart, and she gives good advice. She loves God. She’s inspirational, and she cares about her clients.”
Here and there, in the salon’s decor, is evidence of that concern. Against one wall, there is a white canvas with “Love” written 26 times in gold paint. Another “Love” painting with the inscription, “Always have a grateful heart,” is against another wall accented by circular gold-framed mirrors.
If the decor doesn’t make customers comfortable, Johnson’s toothy smile should help put them at ease.
She greets people with that warm grin of hers, which is followed by a cheery “Hello!”
“I don’t care who you are,” she said. “When you walk into my salon, I want to make sure you feel welcome. My job is to make people look and feel better.”
Black people, white people, straight people, gay people and people persons are among her varied patrons.
Johnson does all hair types and textures. She cuts and colors hair, too, although she would love to have a barber on staff to help with the brisk business.
As one of the few licensed stylists on the Grand Strand specializing in natural black hair care, she gets plenty of customers in that area alone.
She is especially sensitive to the hair esteem of black women and girls because of the power and politics tied to it.
“There has always been this negative image of natural black hair, but I don’t think we should be limited or stopped in life because of our hair,” said Johnson, who currently rocks a curly weave. “Our hair is different from everybody else’s hair, but it is beautiful.”
Descriptions of natural black hair — in its virgin state and not chemically altered — are sometimes unflattering, Johnson said.
“These negative images and beliefs are lies,” Johnson said. “Our hair does grow. Our hair has a lot of different textures. However, the negative words like ‘ugly,’ ‘kinky’ and ‘nappy,’ were heard so many times by so many of us while growing up. We didn’t hear positive words about black hair.”
However, Johnson said a growing number of black societies are becoming more knowledgeable about their hair. In addition, she is glad to see others are also gaining a better understanding of black hair.
Johnson said when black women come to her salon she celebrates their hair no matter what style and texture it is.
“Even if you look at history, most of the products that went into black hair was something to change it and make it everything but black hair,” she said. “Now, ladies are discovering how beautiful our hair is and all the things our hair can do.”
Officially, Johnson, 42, became a natural hair stylist 15 years ago and initially earned her cosmetology license four years ago. However, she has been styling hair since she was a preteen.
Juliana Thomas, her aunt, taught her how to braid hair. She would sit and watch her and then she began practicing on people. By the time Johnson was 13, she was doing folks’ hair on the level of a professional. She did micro braids (tiny, single plaits), cornrows (braided hair that is flat on the scalp and in rows) and extensions (artificial or human hair that is added to one’s own hair) for diverse clientele.
People paid her well for her talent, including one of her mother’s friends who gave her $100 for a braid hairdo.
A native of Kingston, Jamaica, who came to America at 15, Johnson is proud to have customers from around the globe, including those hailing from Africa and the Caribbean.
She knows color and culture doesn’t dictate how much pride people place in and on their hair.
“That’s why I like to help people feel and look their best by caring for their hair,” Johnson said.
She participates in the “Look Good Feel Better” program of the American Cancer Society. She is a cosmetology volunteer who helps cancer patients do their makeup and style their wigs while enduring the impact of chemotherapy and other treatments.
“I know and see how hair affects everything,” she said. “Our hair is our beauty.”
Contact Johanna D. Wilson at JohannasCarolinaCharacters@gmail.com to suggest subjects for an upcoming column.
Comments