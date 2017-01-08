Georgetown County schools to operate on regular schedule Monday

Georgetown County Schools will operate on a regular schedule Monday.
The school district announced Sunday afternoon that all schools will operate on a regular schedule Monday morning.
To make up for school days missed during Hurricane Matthew, the district announced Thursday will be a full instructional day for students and staff and the school district will operate on a half-day schedule on Friday.
The Horry County School District said it would announce its decision regarding Monday’s operating schedule by 6 p.m. Sunday.
All main routes and roads under the S.C. Department of Transportation’s jurisdiction in Horry County were listed to be in “dry” condition as of 2 p.m. Sunday. All DOT routes in Georgetown County were listed as “wet.”
Travelers can check road conditions across the state on the SCDOT website here.
