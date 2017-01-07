Man charged after Myrtle Beach police receive threat regarding explosives

3:56 Kindred Spirit Mailbox houses stories from around the world Pause

1:56 Gerri McDaniel speaks at North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce breakfast

2:03 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.7

2:22 Former President Jimmy Carter helps release rehabbed sea turtle while on vacation with family

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

0:48 Daughters of Myrtle Beach Mall shooting victim reflect on mother's life

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

1:47 Jack Leasure returns to the Beach Ball (video)

0:09 A beautiful picture at sunset of a recent fishing trip