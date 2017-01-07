Man charged after Myrtle Beach police receive threat regarding explosives

Myrtle Beach police arrested Robert Harris, 44 years old from Myrtle Beach, in connection to a threat received by the police department.
On Jan. 5, Myrtle Beach police received a letter detailing a threat of placing and detonating explosives at three locations in Myrtle Beach if specific demands were not met.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department Crime Scene Unit was able to find a fingerprint on the letter which was traced back to Harris.
Harris was charged on Jan. 7 with possession or use of a weapon of mass destruction in the furtherance of act of terrorism.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department has previously arrested Harris on charges of kidnapping, attempted murder, and carjacking.
Harris was being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center at the time of the arrest warrant was served.
Myrtle Beach police determined that the explosive devices did not exist.
