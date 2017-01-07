SUV Crashes into Power Pole

Taylor Nicole Hucks crashed her SUV into a power pole during the winter storm on Saturday on Hwy. 701 near Gerald's Convenience Store. A second vehicle became tangled in the downed lines.
Local

Kindred Spirit Mailbox houses stories from around the world

The Kindred Spirit Mailbox stands on a beach on Bird Island, North Carolina. It houses notebooks where visitors from around the world share their prayers, joy, grief, and secrets. Some write about the loved ones they lost, some show gratitude to what they have in life, and some even get engaged here. To get to the mailbox, it is not an easy walk. The closest parking lot is a mile and a half away. Frank Nesmith, keeper of the mailbox, put it up to communicate with his girlfriend, Claudia, 40 years ago. While their summer romance slipped by, the mailbox stays. In 2012, University of North Carolina Wilmington Randall Library Special Collections became home to the notebooks.

Local

First night of Hanukkah in Market Common

Temple Shalom marks the first night of Hanukkah on Saturday at Valor Memorial Garden in Market Common. The eight-day holiday commemorates the Jewish revolt lead by the Maccabees that ended in the rededication of the Second Temple. A candle is lit each of the eight nights to mark how one night's worth of oil lasted eight nights. The Jewish Festival of Lights will be held at Chapin Library at 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, with story time, crafts and food.

