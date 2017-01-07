Wintry mix, gusty winds, cold temps in the forecast

A large swath of the heaviest precipitation moved off the coast early Saturday morning; however, scattered precipitation is expected to spread across the area, according to the latest update from the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C.
Scattered precipitation will likely move over the area Saturday morning and off the coast Saturday afternoon, Steve Pfaff, meteorologist with the weather service said in a morning update.
Pfaff said the weather service has received multiple reports of wintry mix, but accumulations have been very light.
A winter weather advisory remains in effect generally north of Williamsburg and Georgetown counties, he said. A winter weather advisory is also in effect for inland Horry and inland Brunswick, N.C. counties until 1 p.m. Saturday.
Pfaff warned gusty winds of 30 to 35 mph could develop Saturday and could possibility topple some weaker trees, and a wind chill advisory is possible Sunday and Monday mornings as wind chill is expected to be in the single digits for most areas.
Cold temperatures are still on schedule to blanket the area through Tuesday morning with the coldest morning still projected to be on Monday with temps dipping down into the teens or low twenties across the forecast area.
