Suspended Myrtle Beach lifeguard group plans sale to a competitor

After some of its guards were found to lack certifications, a local lifeguard company is closing down.
Gene Hudson, the owner of Myrtle Beach Lifeguards, said he is selling his company to Bill Jackson, the owner of John’s Beach Service.
“It’s time for me to retire and get out,” Hudson told The Sun News Friday afternoon.
An item on the City Council’s agenda, released in advance of its Tuesday meeting, indicates that the city may transfer Hudson’s lifeguard franchise area to John’s. In Myrtle Beach, lifeguard companies are franchise holders that do not receive funds from the city, but are able to make money by renting umbrellas and chairs.
The transfer would give just two lifeguard franchisees, Lack’s Beach Service and John’s, dominion over the sands in Myrtle Beach.
“There’s no pressure” from the city or other franchisees to sell his company, Hudson said.
Hudson’s company was suspended in August after the city found that 10 of its guards did not have the paperwork showing they were Red Cross certified. City Manager John Pedersen said the upcoming motion on City Council’s agenda would move all of Hudson’s former space to John’s.
If Hudson were not selling his company, Pedersen said, “At some point, council would have had to decide whether they wanted to lift the suspension or whether they wanted to terminate the agreement.”
In September, the United States Lifesaving Association criticized a system where guards might be both renting chairs and watching the water, while public safety officers on the beach recently announced a proposal to expand beach presence and reduce the number of guard stands where guards both rent and keep a lookout.
Chloe Johnson: 843-626-0381, @_ChloeAJ
