Conway police investing potentially fatal motor vehicle accident

Two individuals were taken to Grand Strand Hospital with potentially life threatening injuries Thursday, Jan. 5, according to a police report.
Conway Police responded to a single car motor vehicle accident at Dewitt and 16th Ave. in Conway on Thursday.
While investigating the accident, police found that a bail bondsman had tried to pull an individual from a vehicle. The individual was wanted on an outstanding warrant from Marlboro county.
While the individual was partly out of the vehicle, the driver quickly pulled away and struck a tree, sending the driver and passenger to the hospital, according to the report.
S.C. Highway Patrol MAIT Team is assisting in the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information on the investigation can contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
