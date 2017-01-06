Winter weather advisory issued for inland Horry County

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for inland Horry and Brunswick Counties. Coastal Horry County is excluded from the advisory.
A winter weather advisory includes snow, sleet and freezing rain. Accumulation for snow is expected to be light, with some accumulation on roads and sidewalks, especially on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses.
Winds are expected to reach around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 to 35 mph.
Rain is expected to begin Friday evening and will transition into a wintry mix Saturday morning. According to the National Weather Service, significant precipitation will begin during Saturday morning and along the coast early afternoon on Saturday.
