Local

January 6, 2017 11:41 AM

Georgetown fire crews respond to smoke at hospital

From Staff Reports

Georgetown fire crews are on scene at the Tidelands Health Georgetown Memorial Hospital after smoke filled part of the building, officials said.

Carl Lindquist, hospital spokesman, said there was an equipment malfunction that caused a smoke condition in a portion of the hospitial that is a 23-bed unit that houses patients recovering from surgeries.

He said there have been no injuries to patients or staff, and that the patients were moved from the unit as a precautionary measure.

Please check back for updates on this breaking news story.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Chauncey, solicitor visit Waccamaw Elementary School criminal justice system educational program

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos