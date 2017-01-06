Georgetown fire crews respond to smoke at hospital

Georgetown fire crews are on scene at the Tidelands Health Georgetown Memorial Hospital after smoke filled part of the building, officials said.
Carl Lindquist, hospital spokesman, said there was an equipment malfunction that caused a smoke condition in a portion of the hospitial that is a 23-bed unit that houses patients recovering from surgeries.
He said there have been no injuries to patients or staff, and that the patients were moved from the unit as a precautionary measure.
