Top SC Trump campaign official urges locals to get Twitter accounts

One of Donald Trump’s top South Carolina campaign officials urged a room of local businesspeople Friday morning to get Twitter accounts, as the President-elect continues to bypass traditional information sources.
“You’re going to see a difference in the next month, where he’s going to bypass some of the media, he’s going to go right to the core, and that’s to the people,” said Gerri McDaniel, a co-director on Trump’s South Carolina campaign who was in charge of coastal areas. “So if you don’t have a Twitter account, you may need to get one.”
McDaniel, who spoke at a breakfast-hour event hosted by the North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce, largely credited the magnetism of the Republican President-elect for his success. After triumphing in the state’s primary in February, Trump won South Carolina with 71 percent of the vote, a historically high share in a reliably Republican state. In 2004, the most recent time a Republican won the presidency, South Carolina gave 58 percent of its vote to incumbent George W. Bush.
Trump also won the electoral college with 306 votes, despite losing the popular vote by roughly 3 million.
“I’ve never seen somebody who can tweet, and after he tweets, 50,000 people go to his website,” she said.
McDaniel, a North Myrtle Beach resident, said the campaign was able to capture information about voters as they went to Trump’s well-attended rallies and that the campaign’s phone-banking system allowed volunteers greater flexibility when making calls in support of the Republican.
McDaniel also said she spent time talking to voters on the ground at places like hardware stores.
“The contractors that I met, the plumbers that I met, the electricians that I met, and … all the motorcyclists that are coming in, we have 4 million motorcyclists — and that came out of Horry County … and I said ‘Wouldn’t it be great if we could get all the motorcyclists, all the general contractors, all the plumbers, all the general workers behind this guy?’ Little did I know that it was already in the works, and the biggest part started here in South Carolina.”
Asked to elaborate on strategies used on the ground in South Carolina to engage voters, McDaniel said volunteers were enthusiastic about Trump and willing to give their time.
“It’s kind of like a piggy-back. Each person, we would say ‘Pick up 100 people. Get your own 100 base.’”
But McDaniel largely declined to outline concrete details of how the campaign operated in the state.
“You never want everybody to know everything you’re doing. You just want to present the product,” she said. “A lot of things we tried, it was to make sure you didn’t know what was going on.”
Chloe Johnson: 843-626-0381, @_ChloeAJ
Comments