Horry County officials monitoring winter weather, urge residents to be ready

Horry County Emergency Management Department and county officials are continuing to monitor the winter weather that’s looming over the weekend, and they’re urging residents to brace for impacts.
The National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. is predicting cold rain to move into Horry County late Friday afternoon and evening with a potential of rain turning to wintry mix early Saturday morning or afternoon for coastal and inland areas.
While the highest chance of winter weather remains farther inland in South Carolina, very cold temperatures will spread over the entire area this weekend.
Horry County officials said in a release that citizens are encouraged to drive safely during rainy or icy conditions and offered the following safety tips:
• First and foremost: slow down!
• Stay toward the middle lanes - water tends to pool in the outside lanes.
• Maintain proper following distance (3 Second Rule). This needs to be increased in wet weather.
• Don't follow large trucks or busses too closely. The spray created by their large tires reduces your vision. Take caution when passing them as well; if you must pass, do so quickly and safely.
• Be more alert when driving in wet or slippery conditions. Watch out for brake lights in front of you.
Officials said Horry County Emergency Management Department also urges everyone to continue proper precautions for cold weather such as:
• Freezing temperatures can burst water pipes in homes that lack heat or proper insulation. Wrap exposed pipes or take other measure to insulate them from the cold.
• Prepare a place indoors for pets. Move farm animals to shelters and have extra feed and water available.
• Residents are encouraged to check on elderly and at-risk neighbors and relatives due to the increased potential for power outages and cold temperatures.
• Use caution when traveling on roads.
• Use caution when walking in parking lots and on sidewalks.
• Check with airlines as flights may be delayed or canceled.
• Use extra caution when using portable space heaters. Safety tips include:
• Keep anything that burns at least 4 feet away from space heaters. A 4 foot X 4 foot safety zone is recommended from all combustibles
• Have a 4-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters.
• Never use your oven to heat your home
• Turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.
• Always use the right type of fuel, indicated by the manufacturer, for fuel burning space heaters. Never refuel space heaters indoors or when hot. Take them outside and allow the heater to cool off before refueling.
