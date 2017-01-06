Area to warm up Tuesday after cold snap

After the possibility of wintry mix moves on Saturday, frigid temperatures will follow with the coldest weather on Monday with a warm-up expected Tuesday, according to forecasters.
A winter storm watch remains in effect for Darlington, Marlboro, Dillon, Robeson, and Bladen counties, but forecasters haven’t decided whether a winter storm warning or a winter weather advisory will be needed instead.
The latest update from the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. also states lowered snow accumulations across northwest areas; however, there was a slight expansion of accumulations closer to the North Carolina coast and parts of the Pee Dee with some snow possible as the system makes its exit, according to Steve Pfaff, meteorologist with the weather service.
Forecasters now also believe there will be a delayed onset of change over from rain into wintry mix than previously thought, Pfaff said.
He also said rain may begin in some parts of the forecast area Friday afternoon, but most places will get rain Friday night.
“A changeover to a mix of wintry weather is expected by daybreak Saturday far inland areas and later during Saturday morning for coastal areas,” said Pfaff in a Friday morning weather briefing.
He said the temperature will peak for the day Saturday morning then temperatures will drop throughout the day as the Arctic air mass spreads into the Carolinas.
Small ice accumulations are possible across part of the forecast area Saturday, and this freezing rain, along with any other winter precipitation, farther inland will create hazardous travel conditions, Pfaff said.
The highest ice accumulations are expected to gather across northwest areas while a glaze is possible in other areas.
“Hazardous driving conditions expected, especially bridges,overpasses, and elevated road surfaces beginning early Saturday morning, especially across inland areas,” said Pfaff in the brief and also stated black ice is possible on area roadways Saturday night into Sunday morning as the Arctic air moves in.
A biting wind chill will follow with values in the single digits across the area and temperatures will drop into the teens and twenties as the cold sticks around until Tuesday morning. Monday will see the coldest temperatures with lows in the teens and close to single digits in some areas.
But the cold will loosen its grip on the area as temperatures improve Tuesday into Wednesday, Pfaff said.
