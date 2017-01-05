Crews across Carolinas prepare for possible winter weather

Officials are beginning to have a definite look at the winter weather poised to hit the Carolinas this weekend.
A winter storm watch is in effect for Darlington, Marlboro, Dillon, Robeson and Bladen counties, according to the National Weather Service. A winter weather advisory could be announced Saturday due to freezing rain in remaining areas.
The highest ice accumulations are expected to occur north of Johnsonville, S.C., to Ash, S.C., to the Surf City line. The NWS stated that elevated surfaces can expect more freezing rain.
The possibility of snow is expected further inland from Greenville, S.C., to Raleigh and Rocky Mount/Greenville N.C. It is less likely for snow to accumulate south of Jacksonville, N.C., to the Florence, S.C., line.
On Thursday afternoon, trucks at Santee Cooper’s Conway station were loaded with supplies and equipment as crews prepared for whatever the storm brings and the cold temps that will follow.
Susan Mungo, public relations specialist with Santee Cooper, said emergency plans are in place if needed, trucks are being fueled and stocked, and gear and equipment are being checked to make sure it’s working properly.
On Thursday morning, she said power outages aren’t looking like a big concern because the current forecast doesn’t call for major icing, but she said crews are at the ready should they occur.
“We are here. We are ready should there be power outages,” Mungo said. “We hope we will not have any, but should there be any, we are here and you can give us a call at our power out number, and we will have crews ready to respond.”
She also encouraged customers to think about ways to conserve energy because demands will be high this weekend. She recommended using appliances like washers, dryers and dishwashers later at night when demand is lower, along with using sweaters and blankets to stay warmer instead of turning the heat up.
“We recommend that our customers think conservation during times like this and not necessarily turn your thermostat down, but not bump it up to stay warm,” she said.
South Carolina Department of Transportation crews also were getting into ready mode Thursday afternoon. Crews in Upstate counties began pre-treating roads with salt brine Thursday, while crews in the Midlands and Pee Dee prepared to pre-treat roadways on Friday.
The S.C. DOT center in Conway was buzzing with activity Thursday afternoon as crews prepped trucks for pre-treating, and crews began sorting schedules for trucks to be out on rotating 24-hour shifts, according to Shannon Welch, S.C. DOT resident maintenance engineer.
“Someone’s going to be working on the roads all day and all night,” he said.
Crews will fan out Friday and pre-treat overhead bridges and freeze-prone roadways and will be out clearing roads all weekend as needed, Welch said.
S.C. DOT officials encourage drivers to slow down and use caution, especially during icy conditions.
Safety tips from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division include
▪ Add winter supplies such as rock salt and shovels to your disaster supply kit.
▪ Wrap exposed pipes with insulation or newspapers and plastic and also allow faucets to drip a little during cold weather to avoid freezing.
▪ Learn how to shut off water valves in case a pipe bursts ahead of time.
▪ Make sure you have your vehicle serviced to ensure it is prepared for the winter season.
▪ Place a winter emergency kit in every vehicle, and that kit should include: a shovel, a windshield scraper and a small broom, a flashlight, a battery-powered radio, extra batteries, a mobile device charger, water, snack food, matches, extra hats, socks and mittens, a first aid kit with a pocket knife, necessary medications, blankets, a tow chain or a rope, road salt and sand, booster cables, emergency flares, and a fluorescent distress flag.
▪ Prepare a warm place inside for pets.
▪ Limit travel if conditions become hazardous on the roadways. If you must drive, go slowly and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination safely.
Contact for some local utility companies for outage reports
▪ Santee Cooper outage number is 1-888-769-7688 or online at http://stormcenter.santeecooper.com/
▪ Horry Electric Cooperative, Inc customers can call 843-369-2212 to report an outage
